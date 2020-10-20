Frances Lorraine Hans
Alice - Frances Lorraine Hans passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Dripping Springs, Texas at the age of 76. She was born on September 4, 1944, in Olney, Illinois to Wayne and Lorraine Sitton.
She graduated from North High School in Evansville, Indiana in 1962. That same year, the oil industry brought her family to Alice, Texas. She met her one true love, Larry Joseph Hans, whom she married in 1964. She raised four children and worked outside the home in the Alice banking system. She was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and spent many hours volunteering with the Altar Society. She participated in the first American Cancer Society Relay For Life
in Alice and continued supporting the event for many years.
Frances was the epitome of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a master organizer, kept an immaculate house, loved to dance, and managed a never-ending "to do" list with ease. She especially loved her role as "Granny" and took great delight in spending time with her nine grandchildren. She was an avid tennis player with a mean cross-court shot and her competitive nature meant she played to win even in family matches. In August 2019 she fulfilled her dream of attending the US Open Tennis Championship in New York City.
She faced her cancer diagnosis head-on and was ready to fight, always assuring her family that everything will be okay. She said she will either win the battle here on earth or join her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She was steadfast in her Catholic faith and her family was in awe of her unfailing love, courage, and strength even in her final days.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Larry Hans and her parents, Wayne and Lorraine Sitton.
Frances is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Greg) Ray of Houston, Texas; three sons, Scott (Shannon) Hans of Calallen, Texas, Rodney (Melissa) Hans, and Larry (Dawn) Hans both of Dripping Springs, Texas; one brother, Sonny (Barbara) Sitton of Tomball, Texas; three sisters, Anita (George) Schroeder of George West, Texas, Susie (Mike) Wise of Sandia, Texas, and Lois Ann (Dale) Risinger of Calallen, Texas; nine grandchildren, Harper, Elizabeth, Hollann, Connor, Mitchell, Garrett, Carson, Braden, and Colby; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and numerous nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Jianjun Zhang and Susan Varghese of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas as well as Denise Heflin, Jamie Yancy and Elisa Morales for their loving care and compassion.
Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas. The Holy Rosary and Funeral Mass will be limited to family only due to Covid restrictions. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Jim Carlisle. You may attend via live stream at holmgreenlive.com
. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Alice, Texas, at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, with Monsignor Pivonka and Father Bob Dunn as Celebrants and Deacon Jim Carlisle. You may attend via live stream at holmgreenlive.com
Please join the family at approximately 11:00 a.m. for the interment immediately following the Funeral Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Memorial contributions can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in her name.
Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuary.com
Arrangements entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX.