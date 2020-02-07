|
Frances Overton Wolter
Corpus Christi - "This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Frances Fitzhugh Overton Wolter rejoiced in each day. Born on August 17, 1933 in Austin, Texas; she died in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 86, bearing witness to a life well lived.
In Hutto, Frances grew up with loving parents and two sisters. She lived an idyllic childhood with days spent playing in the barn, building bridges and dams on Cottonwood Creek, telling stories in the garden, and embracing all the good in small town life. She graduated from Hutto "Hippo" High School in a class of 11 people. Frances also graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a BS in Elementary Education in 1955. She married Robert Carl Wolter (Bob) on August 25, 1956 at Hutto United Methodist Church. After Bob finished law school at Baylor, they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. They raised three children in Corpus Christi and instilled in them a love of family and the community. She relished her roles as a Church Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Confirmation Class Facilitator, and Clerk of Session at Parkway Presbyterian Church. She loved being a Cub Scout Den Mother, Bluebird Leader for Campfire Girls, PTA President at Ray High School, and Classroom Volunteer. Frances embraced many opportunities to serve our community: Board Member and President of the YWCA, Board Member of The United Way, member of the Junior League, member of Las Donas de la Corte, member of Athenian Club, member and President of Key Study Club, member and President of the Corpus Christi Cotillion Club. Frances also enjoyed playing bridge with her "club" and a competitive game of Onze with family and friends. She collected all genres of literature and music, sharing her joy of reading through her many book reviews. She loved a good mystery, any tale of Texas, and any historical fiction. For over 63 years of marriage, Frances and Bob enjoyed live music, dancing and listening to an eclectic assortment of bands.
Her parents, Patrick Hunter Overton and Louise Saul Overton, and her older sister, Josephine Overton Kirk are deceased. She is survived by her husband, Bob Wolter; her children son Robert Patrick Wolter and his wife Sara Webdell Wolter, son Thomas James Wolter and his wife Carrie Frels Wolter, daughter Jane Frances Wolter-Williamson and her husband David Carlton Williamson; her grandchildren, Amy Cather and her husband Daniel, Audrey Davis and her husband Christopher, Elizabeth Wolter, Katherine Wolter, Robert Williamson, Frances Williamson, and John Williamson; her great grandchildren, Ella Cather, Caleb Cather, and James Davis; and her sister Patty Louise Overton. We cherish her gifts of humor, compassion, and love of people.
Services will be held at Parkway Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. that same day at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Frances Wolter to the YWCA of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020