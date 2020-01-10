|
|
Frances "Mindy" Rudolph
Corpus Christi - Frances "Mindy" Rudolph, 79, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born September 22, 1940 to Boyd and Frances Jones in Leming, Texas. On August 22, 1959, she married Otto Rudolph and they began their family. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, grandmother "Meme", sister and friend. She worked for 35 years as a dental hygienist before finally enjoying retirement. She loved vacationing in South Padre and Colorado. Her hobbies included reading, spending time with family and friends, and many trips to the stables to care for horses.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Wesley and Donald Jones; and sister, Dottie Goins.
She is survived by her sons, Mark A. (Rose) Rudolph of Wimberley, Texas and Richard E. (Jayme) Rudolph of Beeville, Texas; her daughters, Andrea M. (Clint) Pierce of Sandia, Texas and Jennifer L. (Matt) Matocha of Caldwell, Texas; her sister, Sarah (Charles) Mann of Jourdanton, Texas; her brother, Mike (Gayla) Jones of New Braunfels, Texas; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, James and Mark Andrew Rudolph, Meagan Rudolph (Allen Lowe), Paige and Justin Pierce.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with the family present from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Fashing Cemetery in Fashing, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020