Colonial Funeral Home
1801 East Red River Street
Victoria, TX 77901
(361) 578-3535
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
1801 East Red River Street
Victoria, TX 77901
Frances Ruth Hollums

Frances Ruth Hollums Obituary
Frances Ruth Hollums

Portland - Frances Ruth Hollums, 95, of Portland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born June 2, 1924 in Anson, Texas to the late Joe B. Harris and Edith Turner Harris. She was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and Maw to her family.

She was a faithful member of the Blythe Road Church of Christ in Victoria, before moving to Portland to live closer to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, James Walter Hollums; brother, Billy Joe Harris and sister, Dorothy Sprayberry.

Frances is survived by her children; son, Billy Mac Hollums; and daughters, Ann Glover and Glenda (Alan) Shrader, all of Portland, Texas; grandchildren; Jesse Glover, Jennifer Mross, Kyla (JT) McClellen, Kody (Celina) Shrader and Kaleb Shrader. In addition, she is survived by her great-grandchildren; Mason Mross, Gavin Mantooth, Ty, Terra, Torri, and Traci McClellen, Chase and Alexis Shrader; brothers, Bobby (Rhoda) Harris of Tom Bean, Texas and Jerry (Sue) Harris of Oakwood, Texas. Frances also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Private family burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her honor, to the .

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
