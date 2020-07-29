Francis Cardenas
Odem - Francis Marie Cardenas,50,loving mother,grandmother,daughter,sister and niece
passed away at home on Wednesday,July 22,2020 surrounded by her loving
family after battling cancer.She was born October 12,1969 in Sinton,Texas to Juan
Cardenas and Jilda Morin Franco.She had been employed as a corrections
officer and was a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics and the Corpus
Christi Miracle League.She is preceded in death by father Juan Cardenas.She is
survived by her mother,Jilda Morin Franco,her son,John Viafranco,her daughter,
Julianna Salinas ( Colby Cavitt ),two grandchildren,Clifford Cavitt and Birdie
Cavitt,her sister,Marvella Ortiz,her brother,Gabriel Cardenas and her aunt,Janie
Morin Garcia.Visitation will be held on Thursday,July 30,2020 from 1 PM to 9 PM
at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a prayer service being held at 7 PM.A
private burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to the Corpus Christi Miracle League.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.
120 S.McCall
Sinton,Texas 78387
361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jul. 29, 2020.