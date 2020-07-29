1/1
Francis Cardenas
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Francis Cardenas

Odem - Francis Marie Cardenas,50,loving mother,grandmother,daughter,sister and niece

passed away at home on Wednesday,July 22,2020 surrounded by her loving

family after battling cancer.She was born October 12,1969 in Sinton,Texas to Juan

Cardenas and Jilda Morin Franco.She had been employed as a corrections

officer and was a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics and the Corpus

Christi Miracle League.She is preceded in death by father Juan Cardenas.She is

survived by her mother,Jilda Morin Franco,her son,John Viafranco,her daughter,

Julianna Salinas ( Colby Cavitt ),two grandchildren,Clifford Cavitt and Birdie

Cavitt,her sister,Marvella Ortiz,her brother,Gabriel Cardenas and her aunt,Janie

Morin Garcia.Visitation will be held on Thursday,July 30,2020 from 1 PM to 9 PM

at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a prayer service being held at 7 PM.A

private burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to the Corpus Christi Miracle League.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.

120 S.McCall

Sinton,Texas 78387

361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
JUL
30
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
120 S Mccall St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1311
Guest Book

