Francis Joseph "Nat" Natale
Corpus Christi - Francis Joseph "Nat" Natale, 88, passed away on October 27, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Guiseppi and Theresa Natale, who had emigrated from Italy to America in the early 1900s.
Nat joined the United States Navy at a young age, retiring in 1967 after serving 20 years. While in the U.S. Navy, he had the opportunity to see the world and much of the United States. He was a proud veteran, having served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and he always enjoyed telling stories of his many experiences. Nat was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
It was on a tour of duty at NAS Corpus Christi where he met and married Joyce Jordan Kenyon in 1956. After their marriage, the family made numerous moves, as Nat was transferred to different Naval bases around the states. Joyce and their sons followed him to Jacksonville, Florida; Whidbey Island, Washington; and Lemoore, California.
Corpus Christi was the family's home base, and Joyce and their sons always returned while Nat was on overseas deployment. Upon military retirement, Nat and Joyce decided to make Corpus Christi their permanent home. Nat then worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot. After his retirement from CCAD, Nat enjoyed woodworking, and he spent many hours in his workshop creating handmade toys and personalized wood crosses that he made as gifts and sold in craft fairs.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, of Corpus Christi; and his sons Donald Kenyon (Vickie) Natale of Corpus Christi, and their daughter Katrina; George (Lei Lani) Natale of Houston, and their children, George, Jr., Mathew, and Elisabeth; William (Lynne) Natale of Austin, and their sons, William, Jr., and Jacob; and Francis Joseph (Leslie) Natale, Jr., of Houston and their sons, Daniel and Michael; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Nat was predeceased by his sister Phyllis Curiale, of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019