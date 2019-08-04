Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Francisco "Frank" Alaniz Jr.


1947 - 2019
Francisco "Frank" Alaniz Jr. Obituary
Francisco "Frank" Alaniz, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Frank was called to be with the lord on August 2, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born January 12, 1947 to Francisco and Juanita Alaniz. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Robert and David and sister Tina.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Estella Alaniz; children: Deborah Ann Alaniz, Frank (Sonia) Alaniz, Deanna (David) Pena, Adam (Vickie) Trevino, Esther Trevino, Andrew (Erika) Trevino; brother, Albert Alaniz; sister, Gracie (Victor) Vega and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home - Yorktown Location. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
