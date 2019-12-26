|
Francisco G. Arevalo
Robstown - Francisco G. ( Chito) Arevalo age 71 of Robstown passed away December 23, 2019 of a sudden illness. He was born August 5, 1948 in Robstown, Texas to Maria Gutierrez Arevalo and Juan B. Arevalo, Sr..
He was a May 1969 graduate of Robstown High and attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. He worked for Minnesota Migrants In Action, Robstown Food Stamp, Convenience store business and lastly Nueces Co. Sheriff's Dept. where he left due to health reasons.
His health was always a problem having spent two (2) years at Driscoll Children's Hospital due to major spinal surgery at the age 13. This was from about Nov. 1961 to the middle of Dec. 1963. While at the hospital he stated his most memorable events were the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He feared never seeing his family again since they were away picking cotton in west Texas. He remembered watching all the nurses crying when the President was shot, but he mostly remembered the kindness of all the doctors and nurses at the hospital.
He enjoyed telling jokes, loved spending time with family and friends, and listening to music. He saw the good in everyone and made friends easily. He would help anyone he could whether with shelter, food or money if he could.
After graduating from High School he resided in St. Paul, Minnesota, then in the Arlington, Texas area for many years and lastly came back to Robstown to be with his family, especially his mom.
Francisco was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, and his brother Jesus Arevalo.
He is survived by his three daughters, Paula Marie Arevalo, Vanessa Lynn Powell -Whiddon and Nickie Lee Wilhite and his siblings: Vivianna ( Raul) Trevino, Abraham (Olga) Arevalo Sr., Andrea ( Ramon) Cerda, Adan Arevalo, Elsie ( Joe) Cantu, Juan Arevalo Jr., Maria Merced ( Danny) Jaquez, Alicia Hosea, Linda ( George) Gonzalez, Veronica ( Dago) Blanco and Adelaida ( Lolly), his 8 grandchildren, Stephani Klovensky, Ashlee Ward, Dusten Powell, Rhyan Stacy, Tyler "T-Rex" Brown, Zachary Jones, Emmalee De Los Santos, Timothy De Los Santos; 2 great- grandsons, Aedyn Klovensky, Jackson Williams and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
The pallbearers will be Rhyan, Zachary, Dusten, T-Rex, DJ, and Randy, Johnny and Jacob.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel from 5pm to 9pm with a evening service beginning at 7pm. Visitation on Monday will begin at 9am until 12:30pm at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel, in which time we will depart to St. Anthony Catholic Church for a 1pm Mass. Interment will follow to Robstown Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers he requested donations please be made to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019