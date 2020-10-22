1/1
Francisco Mendez Jr.
Francisco Mendez, Jr.

Corpus Christi - On October 4, 2020, Francisco Mendez, Jr. passed away. He was known as "Frankie" and was born December 8, 1962 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1980. He was employed by Dallas Independent School District at Raul Quintanilla Middle School in Dallas, Texas. Francisco was a guidance counselor for the youth in Dallas. He enjoyed teaching, acting and music. He will always be remembered for his creativity and love of music.

Francisco is preceded in death by both parents, Francisco Mendez, Sr. and Dolores Celia Hale Mendez.

Francisco is survived by his husband, Blas Amaya, brother, Armando (Terry) Mendez and niece and nephew, from Dallas, Texas, Goddaughter, Esmeralda Salinas and Godson, Antonio Alvarado.

A Rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
