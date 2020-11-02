Frank Brandon
Corpus Christi - We lost a beloved husband, son-in-law, and brother-in-law to cancer. Frank is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlette, his mother-in-law, Doris Scholz and his sister-in-law, Roxey Scholz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dal and Lora Brandon and his father-in-law, Lee Roy Scholz. He was born on February 5, 1948 in Corpus Christi. Frank graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1966. He worked for United Artists Theatres to put himself through college. Frank married Darlette Scholz on March 27, 1971. Eight weeks later he graduated from the University of Corpus Christi with a major in History and a double minor - one in Sociology and one in Political Science.
Frank began a career in the food brokerage industry when a friend told Frank of an opening in the company he was working for and told him to go apply immediately. Frank got a job with the Buzbee Brokerage starting on November 1st, 1983. Thirty-four years later the company had changed its name six times and Frank was always asked to join them. He retired in 2017 when the company moved the main office to Plano.
Frank became a member of Hermann Sons Fraternal Insurance Corpus Christi, Lodge #34 on December 2, 1973. He served as outer guard, inner guard, guide, and was Vice President under President Helen Schuette. He was elected president in the election results in November, 1985 and installed in Orange Grove in January of 1986. Frank became a licensed agent for Hermann Sons Life on July 1, 1989. He retired in 2018.
Frank received the Humanitarian of the year award from the Lodge in 1995.
Grand President LeRoy Muehlstein, Grand President Stephen Prewitt, and Grand President Allan Preuss all appointed Frank to the Retirement Home Committee. He served on the Retirement Home Committee for 20 years and helped plan the 100th Anniversary party at the home. President Allan Preuss upon his second election at the convention in 2017 appointed Frank to the Member Benefits Committee which includes the Retirement Home and both of their camps. Frank was actively serving on this committee.
Frank became a member of St. John Lutheran Church on April 28, 2002. He was an active member. He ushered, greeted, and served on the Stewardship Committee. He was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and Darlette.
Funeral Services with be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. John Lutheran Church, 3316 Hummingbird Lane, Robstown, TX 78380, with Rev. Dr. Sarah Nye presiding. Burial will follow at the Hermann Sons Cemetery in Orange Grove, TX.
Pallbearers for the services will be Link Davidson, Ray Garcia, Ron Polansky, Kerry Ginn, Paul Hood and DeWayne Hunt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to St. John Lutheran Church.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
.