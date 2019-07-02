|
Frank Huerta Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence at the age of 63. He was born on April 9, 1956 in Falfurrias, Texas to Frank Huerta Sr. and Alicia Nava Huerta.
He devoted over 37 years to law enforcement. Frank first served with the Falfurrias Police Department for over 30 years. Then he was elected Constable for Precinct 3 of Brooks County, his position at the time of death.
He was welcomed into the gates of Heaven by his father Frank Huerta Sr.; sister, Rosario H. Davis and granddaughter, Kayla Danyelle Cabrera
Frank leaves behind many fond memories to be cherished by his children; Angela (Daniel) Cabrera of Falfurrias, TX., Michael Huerta of Corpus Christi, TX. Josh Jose Huerta and Norma Alicia Huerta both of Falfurrias, TX.; mother, Alicia N. Huerta of Corpus Christi, TX.; sisters, Dolores Huerta, Teresita (John) Genesee both of Corpus Christi, TX. Leticia (Travis) Gilbert and Silvia Mathis both of Baytown, TX.; Love of his life Annette Johnson of Falfurrias, TX.; grandchildren Kaydence, Megan, Kaegan Cabrera, Ana Alicia and Michael Gavin Huerta; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family
Holy rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation starting at 5:00 p.m.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Burial will follow at the New Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Pallbearers will be Michael Huerta, Josh Huerta, Louie Reyes, Rene Longoria, Eliza Lara, Aaron Soliz, Eden Garcia and Ben Gomez
Honorary pallbearers will be all First Responders.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 2, 2019