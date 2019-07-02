Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Frank Huerta Jr.


1956 - 2019
Frank Huerta Jr. Obituary
Frank Huerta, Jr.

Falfurrias - On Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 63 years young, FRANK G. HUERTA, JR. left his earthly home to patrol the golden streets of Heaven. There he will be reunited with his father, Frank Huerta, Sr., his sister, Rosario H. Davis and his granddaughter, Kayla Danyelle Cabrera, may they rest in peace.

Frank is survived by his beloved mother, Alicia N. Huerta, his sisters, Dolores Huerta, Teresita (John) Genessee, Leticia (Travis) Gilbert, and Sylvia H. Mathis. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, daughters, Angela H. Cabrera (Danny) and Norma Alicia "Normita" Huerta, and sons, Michael Huerta and Josh Huerta. Mourning his loss are also his Grandblessings, Kaydence, Megan and Kaegan Cabrera, Analicia Devine Huerta, Michael Gavin Huerta and his beloved companion, Annette Johnson.

Frank was a career law enforcement Officer, a consummate public servant for 39 1/2 years. He loved his community, attended school here, giving back by taking care of it with 31 years in the Falfurrias Police Department, 5 years as a Deputy Constable, commissioned under Constable Antonio Villarreal, and more recently was elected as Constable, Precinct 3, where he proudly served these past 3 1/2 years. He made his life mission to protect and serve. He was a licensed Master Peace Officer in the State of Texas.

Frank's death has left a very deep void in the hearts of this cherished loved ones, and the plethora of extended family, coworkers, and friends. Though he had a commanding presence about him, he was always jovial, caring, courteous, humble, respectful, professional, friendly and kind. His sense of humor was second to none, his positive outlook always brightened the day. Just hearing his gregarious laugh made you laugh, it was contagious. He was a gentle giant, kind and unique.

Services for Frank are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Howard-Williams in Falfurrias, Texas

Thursday, July 4, 2019>VIEWING 5-7 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

HOLY ROSARY 7 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Friday, July 5, 2019> FUNERAL MASS 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

BURIAL will follow at the New Sacred Heart Cemetery

END of CALL ESCORT: Frank's County UNIT #409 driven by Constable Ramiro Gonzalez

ACTIVE Pallbearers: Michael Huerta, Josh Huerta, Luis Reyes, Rene Longoria, Eliza Lara, Aaron Soliz, Eden Garcia and Ben Gomez

HONORARY Pallbearers: all First Responders
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019
