Frank Russell Battaglia
Corpus Christi - Frank Russell Battaglia of Corpus Christi passed away peacefully at home amidst the love and comfort of family to be with his Heavenly Father at age 78.
Frank was born on December 16, 1941, in Lake Charles, LA, to Robert and Bertha Battaglia, as the second youngest of four siblings. Growing up in a deeply devout Catholic and entrepreneurial household, Frank learned early in life the importance of faith, family, and hard work, priorities he lived by throughout his life.
He attended McNeese State College before enlisting in the US Navy, where he served for two years on the USS Sabine. Upon completing his service, Frank returned to Lake Charles where he worked in various capacities, beginning as a delivery milkman for Borden Dairy Company and later in managerial roles for Ramada Inn and Holiday Inn in Waco and Beaumont, TX.
In 1969, he met Susy Ann Drewry, his loving spouse of 50 years. They married in 1970 and settled in Corpus Christi, where Frank began his 27 year career with EcoLab, Inc. as the district sales manager for South Texas. Beloved by his longtime, committed customers, he was affectionately known as "Dr. Dish". Later in Frank's career, he founded Bay Area Equipment Company, a lessor of commercial equipment to many of Corpus Christi's top restaurants.
Never being one to sit still, Frank embraced many hobbies throughout his life including boating, fishing, tennis, hiking, skiing, golf and cycling. He cherished the gifts of Mother Nature, and in his spare time, enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work, participating in road biking expeditions throughout the Southwestern United States as an original member of the SOBs ("Seniors on Bikes") cycling club in Santa Fe, NM, and vacationing with family to marvel at the beauty of America's national parks.
Frank will be remembered and adored for his endearing sense of humor, love of laughter and kindness and generosity toward those in need. He supported numerous Catholic and civic organizations throughout Corpus Christi and beyond including, St. Pius X Catholic School and Parish, the construction of the St. John Bosco Seminary Chapel in Awka, Nigeria and Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Above all, Frank's love, devotion and spiritual leadership as a spouse, father, grandfather and friend will live on in those whom he touched and influenced throughout his life.
Frank is survived by his spouse, Susy Battaglia, of Corpus Christi, TX, his daughter Whitney Bolin (husband Jarrett) of Ponte Vedra, FL, his three sons: Frank Battaglia, Jr. of Houston, TX, Brian Battaglia (wife Lori) of Boca Raton, FL, and Blake Battaglia (wife Tyler) of Dallas, TX; Frank's four grandchildren Michael, Amy, Kate and Lauren Battaglia; and his brothers Sam and Joseph Battaglia.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Robert Webster and Frank's caregivers for their compassionate love and care shown toward Frank on his passage to eternal life.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, TX. A live stream of the service will be available on St. Pius Catholic Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Frank to St. Pius X Catholic School, 737 St. Pius Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so at http://www.seasidefuneral.com/tributes/Frank-Battaglia