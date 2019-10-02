|
Frank William Mendez
Corpus Christi - Frank William Mendez of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He passed to eternal life surrounded by loving family. Frank was born on June 20, 1950 in Alice, Texas to Manuel Mendez and Lia Winterbauer Mendez. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1968 and Texas A & I Kingsville in 1974. Frank taught for CCISD for 34 years and retired in 2008 to enjoy life with his beloved wife, kids, and grandkids. He worked at Walmart in the gardening department doing something he also enjoyed. Frank was an exceptionally devoted husband who loved his wife beyond measure. Frank was a proud and dedicated father, grandfather, brother, and friend. All who knew Frank quickly knew what a great person he was. Even through his illness, Frank continued to make his family laugh and let them know how much they meant to him. He is preceded in death by his parents and uncle, William Winterbauer. Frank is survived by his wife, Edie S. Mendez, Stepson, Alfonso (Melissa) Longoria, Stepdaughter Erika (Justin) Reeves, grandchildren, R. Andrew Lopez, Danielle A. Lopez, Nathan A. Reeves, Lorenn A. Reeves, Jude A. Longoria, and Zoe N. Longoria, his brother, Ralph (Rosalinda) Mendez, niece Melody (Trevor) Authement, several cousins and many many students.
Frank was an avid Cowboy fan who loved his 1970 Volkswagon Beetle, Herbie, almost as much as he loved his wife, Edie and his 6 "munchkins". He also loved to share his heritage with his family.
See you soon, My Love! Love your Sweetie Pie.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Alfonso A. Longoria, Justin Reeves, R. Andrew Lopez, Trevor L. Authement, David J. Fulton and Austin W. Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan A. Reeves and Jude A. Longoria.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 2, 2019