Frankie Elizabeth CarverCorpus Christi - Frankie Elizabeth Carver, 63, passed away on August 6, 2020. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. at Weber Road Church of Christ on Thursday, August 13, 2020, with funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Helena, TX later that afternoon. Flowers may be sent to Weber Road Church of Christ.Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com