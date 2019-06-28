|
|
Franklin Huey Voelkel
Odem - Franklin Huey Voelkel passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born on April 18, 1950 in Cuero, Texas, He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Franklin will be remembered as the man with many different names, Coach Pops to his baseball family, Grandpa Frank to his family, and Poncho to his friends. He coached baseball in Calallen and worked for over 30 years at various refineries in the area. He enjoyed singing karaoke with his son and was an avid collector of many things including coins, license plates, and liquor bottles. He loved the time he spent with his niece Becky at Zeros.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Whitmore and Agnes Voelkel; brothers, Forrest and Gordon Voelkel; and his sister in law, Sandie Voelkel.
Franklin leaves his loving memories to his children, Justin Frank Voelkel, Kimberly Cooper (Donnie); grandchildren, Kamlyn, Kyla, Cale Cooper; siblings, Jimmy and Shirley Voelkel. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
To offer your condolences visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 28, 2019