Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Franklin James Gregory

Franklin James Gregory Obituary
Franklin James Gregory

Franklin James Gregory, aged 28, passed away on Wednesday morning April 22, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, uncle, and friend. Franklin was in his Junior year majoring in Physics at the Texas A&M University in Kingsville. He has worked as a Math and Physics Tutor at Del Mar College and Texas A&M Kingsville. Besides Math and Physics, Franklin also enjoyed gaming, Tai Chi, karate, plants, animals, communing with nature, and everything science.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 19, 1991. His surviving parents are Marie Alford and Michael Gregory of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is survived by his three sisters - Elsa Garza and her spouse Roland and their children Dylan, Ella, and Jack; Amelia and her partner Jay and their son Arthur; and Cecilia. His surviving grandparents are Dea Alford of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Charles and Frances Gregory of Arlington, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Lynn Alford, who passed on April 17, 2007.

Franklin was a gentle and caring soul. He treated everyone with kindness and was always willing to listen to another point of view with respect and without judgement. His immeasurable intelligence was highly admired by many and his loving nature deeply appreciated by the lives he touched. His presence in each of our lives has invited us to see farther than what's right in front of us, think more deeply and love more compassionately.

A ceremony and get-together will take place in the near future to celebrate Franklin and release his ashes with flowers into the gulf waters.

Memories and tributes may be shared with the family at https://www.trevinofuneralhome.net/obituary/Franklin-Gregory.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
