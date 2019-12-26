|
Fred Flores Jr.
Corpus Christi - Fred L. Flores Jr., age 72, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas, after a short illness. Fred was born in Gonzales, Texas on March 8, 1947.
Fred had a career in law enforcement that span 39 years. He serviced in the Gonzales Police Department from 1969 to 1977 as a patrol officer. He later was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.
He moved to Corpus Christi in 1977, at that time he joined the Nueces County Sheriff's Department. He worked in I.D. processing crime scenes. In 1978 he was promoted to Detective.
In 1985 he was promoted to Lieutenant in charge of the I.D. Bureau. He was experienced in fingerprint classification, latent fingerprints and handwriting comparison.
He had a basic certification from DPS, Austin, and he was Latent Examiners certified from the FBI. He was also a licensed instructor through DPS. With his extensive experience he classified, searched and compared ten print cards, testified in local, state, and federal court as an expert witness on fingerprints and handwriting comparison. Over the years he received several letters of recognition from attorneys that utilizes his expertise. He retired from Nueces County Sheriff Department in 2008.
He was also a member and one time president of ARMS, South Texas - Corpus Christi Chapter.
He was a graduate of Gonzales High School. As a young man in Gonzales, he was a drummer for several bands.
In his free time he enjoyed fishing, was an avid photographer, and as everyone that knew him, had a great love for his pets.
He is preceded in death by his parents Federico Flores Sr. and Magdalena Lopez Flores; his grandparents Feliciano and Victoria Lopez; his aunts Elisa Lopez, Emilia Lopez, Mary Galindo; uncle Pablo Lopez.
He is survived by his brother, Robert (Carmen) Lopez Flores; his nieces Dinorah (Edgar) Flores Delgado, and Lindsey M. Flores; and nephews Robert M. Flores Jr., Edgar M. (Jenny) Flores of Houston, Texas; his aunts Eloisa Lopez; uncle Pete Lopez, of Gonzales, Texas and several cousins.
Fred was a great man with a great deal of compassion and love for those around him and a contagious smile. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Sunday, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on December 29, 2019, with a Rosary that will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019