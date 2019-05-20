Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park
Freddie Ray Stephenson


1942 - 2019
Freddie Ray Stephenson Obituary
Freddie Ray Stephenson

Corpus Christi - Freddie Ray Stephenson, age 76, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1942 to Fred and Mary Stephenson in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Adam High School in 1959.

Freddie served in the United States Navy from July 1961 to July 1963. He was a YN3 E-4. He retired from Red's Barber Shop. Freddie was a loving brother and uncle. He loved playing chess and ham radio.

Freddie is survived by his brother Steve Stephenson, sister Kris Stephenson, nephew Stevieray Stephenson, niece Alexis Stephenson, great-nephew and niece Atom and Riley.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 20, 2019
