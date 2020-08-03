1/1
Freddie Spear Garrison Talcott
Freddie was born Freddie Marie Spear, on July 15, 1919. She died on July 31, 2020 and is survived by her daughter Nell G. Yearick (Kermit); by her son Dr. Fred G. Garrison (Kathy), her daughter Marti Madson (Larry); her son Tom Talcott (Cindy). She enjoyed her 8 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchild. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Connie Cunningham and Denise Clark, along with many much loved nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Freddie was much loved by a large and loving family and many cherished friends.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
