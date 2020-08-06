Fredrick Mathews
Port Aransas - Fredrick Theodore Mathews, 85 passed away August 1, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Fred "Manny" was born August 21, 1934 to Teddy and Verda Mathews in Port Aransas, Texas. He graduated Aransas Pass High in 1953.
After a not so voluntary stint in the U.S. Army for Uncle Sam he earned a B.S. in Education from Texas A&I University. After graduation he taught school in Port Aransas and on November 2, 1962 married Rexana Vickrey. Together they had five children - Hans, Lyle, Clare, Marcy and Abigail. Fred and Rexana weathered storms, figuratively and literally, surviving the death of their baby daughter Marcy Jeannene at age 13 months in 1974 and several large hurricanes. Fred loved his wife devotedly and children dearly. In 1974 he earned a Master's Degree from Texas A&I University.
Fred stood by Rexana through serious illnesses, nursing school and countless escapades. From bird watching in Rockport to beach going in Brazil they adventured together 58 years and relished it. He quit teaching in 1967 and began a 32 year in counseling and helping people. First as a counselor with the Texas Rehabilitation Commission in Corpus Christi, Texas and then a supervisor with the Texas Mental Health and Mental Retardation Commission also out of Corpus. Relationships and family were Fred's true work here on Earth. At retirement Fred was reborn as a fulltime GRANDPA and he truly excelled.
Fred leaves behind a family that will miss him dearly - wife Rexana of Corpus Christi; sons Hans (Janell) of Houston and Lyle (Carolynn) of Corpus Christi and daughters Clare Adams (Rick) of Port Aransas and Abigail Francis (Mike) of Dallas; grandchildren: Eric (Lauren) Mathews, Richard "Gus" Adams, Katie Mathews, Bethany "Belle" Mathews, Olivia Adams, Cassie Mathews and Asa Francis; and great granddaughter Presley Mathews. He was preceded in death by his Parents E.T. "Teddy" and Verda Mathews of Port Aransas, sister Marcy Ward Thomas of Port Aransas and daughter Marcy.
Private interment to occur August 14, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to donate to the charity of your choice
and consider COVID-19 research and relief.
