Frutoso Inez Lara Villanueva
- - Frutoso Inez Lara Villanueva passed away on June 30, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in Germany. Frutoso was a carpenter his whole life and in his spare time he loved to go fishing. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo Villanueva and Teresa Lara Villanueva; brothers, Marcos, Daniel, and Adolfo Villanueva; and sister, Josefa Santos.
Frutoso is survived by his sisters, Leonor (Alberto) Martinez and Carmen Tijerina; bother, Manuel (Isabel) Villanueva; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home. Rite of committal and interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Frutoso Inez Lara Villanueva may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 2, 2019