Gabriel Lira, Jr.



Odem - Gabriel Lira, III, 51, more commonly known as "Canti" was a lifelong resident of Odem. He had been employed by Odem-Edroy I.S.D. for 27 years. He enjoyed his job and the daily camaraderie he shared with his co-workers. He was known by many as a friendly guy always ready with a smile and some conversation. He could be seen daily riding his bike through town.Whether to a football game, Church, Dairy Queen, the local tire shop or his favorite hangout, Stripes. He could be found there several times a day enjoying coffee and visiting with friends. Canti was a fixture of our community and will be missed by all. The Lira family asks that you please keep him in your Prayers.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Catarina Lira, his brother, Angel Lira, nephew, David R.Gomez, and his brothers-in-law, Ceasar Aleman and Florencio Gomez. He is survived by his loving family, his brother, Armando (Otila) Lira of Odem, his sisters, Janie Gomez, Rosa (Richard) Cisneros, Alicia Lira, Yolanda Lira, Antonia (Willie) Gonzales and Lupe (Vivian) Pizana of Odem, Olivia Aleman of Edroy and Evangelina (Rollie) Braddock of Sinton, numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly. Last but not least,the citiizens of the Odem community and surrounding areas that he cherished as friends because Canti never met a stranger. Due to the virus pandemic the family will have a private service. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.



120 S.McCall



Sinton,Texas 78387



361-364-1311









