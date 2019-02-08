|
|
Gabriel "Gabe" Rodriguez
Corpus Christi, TX
Gabriel "Gabe" Rodriguez, born in Corpus Christi, Texas September 28, 1980 passed away at his home on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 38.
Gabe is preceded in death by his grandparents Jose and Genoveva Diaz and Ricardo and Angelita Gomez. He is survived by his parents Samuel Rodriguez and MaryLou Diaz Rodriguez; siblings, Greg Rodriguez (Celina) and Lesley Rodriguez; niece, Clarissa Rodriguez; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His recent role as "Uncle Gabe" brought him a renewed spirit and joy as he always aspired to be an uncle.
He was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi who possessed an aura of inspiration which anyone who encountered him could feel. Gabe was a volunteer, church elder, and extraordinary person who overcame many obstacles. He accomplished many life goals which were believed to be unattainable by early medical staff.
Gabe volunteered with his Dad several times a week. He lived with family his whole life and chose mostly all vacation destinations as his family attempted to give him the best life experiences possible.
Gabe's role as a church elder involved leading prayers, assisting in communion, participating in children's events, and serving anyone around him.
Gabe participated in fitness activities with his provider and lifelong friend (Manuel Macias) of 18 years. He loved to cycle every week with his father and you could commonly see them riding together at 6am or earlier around the city. He participated in Conquer the Coast annually and looked forward to any cycling event he could partake.
Gabe loved sports and was a fan of the Corpus Christi IceRays, Islanders and Hooks; Chicago Bears and Cubs; Houston Texans, Rockets and Astros; Pittsburgh Penguins; San Antonio Spurs.
He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while getting ready to watch the Super Bowl. He was surrounded by his immediate family and was not in pain. His enormous spirit, smile, love, and kindness will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 8, 2019