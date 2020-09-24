Gabriel Velasquez



Corpus Christi - Gabriel Velasquez went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2020, he was 67 years old.



He loved fishing, camping and he was a huge fan of BBQs and of the Dallas Cowboys.



Gabriel loved working in his garden and was a landscaper by trade at Gills Nursery where he was very much loved and respected by his co-workers and customers; he was also loved and will be missed by his family and friends.



Gabriel is preceded in death by his parents Silvestre and Margarita Velasquez Ramon, also Julie Garcia, the love of his life.



Mr. Velasquez is survived by his brothers and sisters Doralva (Danny Garcia) Velasquez, Rachel (JC Torres), Lovette, Raul, Rita, Roger (Nancy), Ruben (San Juanita Lopez) and Rene Ramon, also numerous nieces and nephews. Other survivors include his step children Ruben Cancino, Melissa Rodriguez, Edward and Linda Garcia, his work family; James and Sally Gill who Gabriel was very fond of and his good friend Arnold and the rest of his co-workers at Gills Nursery that also treated him as family.



The Velasquez family would like to thank the Hospice providers Kristina and Jose for taking care of him in his final days and Adel Ramon and staff at Retama Manor for also taking care of him during his stay.



A memorial service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saxet Funeral Home.









