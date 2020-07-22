Gary E. Bushell
Lago Vista - (1942-2020)
Gary Bushell passed away on July 15, 2020, as a result of complications from a spinal cord injury, which occurred in a fall in December. He was 78 years old and a resident of Lago Vista.
Gary was born in Austin, Texas, on March 23, 1942, to Jenny and Everett Bushell. He graduated from Austin High School, UT- Austin, and the UT Law School (1967). In college, Gary was active in the Interfraternity Council and the Texas Cowboys. At UT, he also met Linda Emerson, his wife of 54 years.
After law school, Gary chose to join the Marine Corps, where he was trained as an infantry officer and judge advocate general. He served in Viet Nam (1969-70) as a defense attorney, prosecuting attorney, and military judge. Gary often commented that he believed his experience in the Marine Corps was the most significant, and instructive, time of his professional life.
Gary and Linda headed to Washington, D. C., after his return from Viet Nam, where they enjoyed traveling on the east coast, sailing the Chesapeake Bay, and their work on Capitol Hill. Gary first worked as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, then as Senator Bentsen's chief of staff, overseeing both the Washington and Texas offices.
After eight years in Washington, Gary and Linda returned to Texas to be closer to family and continue their love of sailing. They lived in Corpus Christi for 30 years, where Gary practiced oil and gas law and was actively involved in the community's economic development. He secured the USS Lexington for its final homeport in Corpus Christi, spearheaded a team that obtained funding necessary for the reconstruction of the city's small aquarium into a world class facility, and he secured Spain's reproductions of the three Columbus ships from the Smithsonian Institution. All were considered exceptional visitor attractions for a city of that size at the time.
Gary never retired. His latter years were filled with writing a book, A Marine Lawyer's Journey, and consulting for new interstate highways as an advocate for improved transportation routes in Texas.
Surviving Gary are his wife Linda, aunt Meta (Mamie) Humphrey, sister Beverly Blevins, sister-in-law Sally Craig, brother-in-law John Emerson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is also survived by his best friend, "Little Boy," a 14-pound canine of questionable heritage. All who survive Gary will miss him tremendously.
Should one wish to make a memorial in Gary's name, he suggested a contribution to the Boy Scouts of America or a charity of your choice
. Because of the current health crisis, the family has decided not to schedule a memorial service at this time. Rather, their wishes are that anyone who knew, loved, and respected Gary leave their comments and memories on the Guest Book for Beck Funeral Home (Cedar Park).