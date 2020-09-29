1/
Gary Joseph Heard
1949 - 2020
Refugio - Gary Joseph Heard died in Goliad on June 13, 2020 following a long illness. Gary was born in Refugio, Texas on October 11, 1949 to John Henry Heard and Evelyn Lytle Heard. He was predeceased by brothers Thomas Norman Heard in 2018 in San Antonio and John William Heard in 2019 in Florida. He is survived by his sister Mary Wynn Osborne and husband Greg Osborne along with brothers David Thomas Heard, Daniel Wesley Heard and Dan's wife Beth Brown Heard. He is also survived by nieces Lila Heard, Jennifer Heard, Courtney Danko, Caroline Lewis and Caitlin Osborne along with nephews Eric Heard and John David Heard and great nieces and nephews. Gary was an avid hunter and also enjoyed playing football for Refugio and later at Blinn Jr. College. Drawing on his love of the outdoors and hunting, Gary was a taxidermist and operated taxidermy shops in Robstown, Laredo and later in Uvalde. Gary and his family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Mission Ridge rehab in Refugio and La Bahia rehab in Goliad for their kindness and care of Gary.




