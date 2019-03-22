Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Robstown Memorial Park
Gary Leroy Sharpe Obituary
Gary Leroy Sharpe

Corpus Christi, TX

Gary Leroy Sharpe, 78, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born June 2, 1940 in Lyons, Kansas.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marjorie Anderson Sharpe; and two sons, Bart Sharpe and Roy Don Sharpe.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Oden Sharpe; children, Shane Sharpe, Mike Sharpe, Amber Bass and Samantha Medrano; daughter-in-law, Becky Clark; brothers, Lynn (Sandy) Sharpe and Shelby (Mondale) Sharpe; grandchildren, Justin, Chance, Weston, Savannah, Emma Jayne and Tyler.

Visitation will be from 6 PM until 8 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted at 9 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Robstown Memorial Park with Rev. Rebekah Rochte officiating .

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 22, 2019
