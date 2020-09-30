Gary Lynn Arnold
Corpus Christi, Texas - On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Gary Lynn Arnold peacefully passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 73.
Gary was born in Hamilton, Texas and grew up in Odessa, then attended the University of Houston where he graduated with a BS in Pharmacy in 1971.
Gary moved to Corpus Christi in 1972 and opened Padre Mobile Homes. After several years, Gary sold the business and opened Padre Staples Auto Mart in 1975, which he owned until his retirement in 2017. Gary, also partnered with his uncle, A.K. Arnold and owned a nursing home in Hico for many years.
Gary had many hobbies - hunting, fishing, golf, swimming. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was also an avid reader.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents J.W. and Catherine Arnold and nephew, Wesley Arnold.
Gary is survived by his brother, Ronald Arnold of Corpus Christi and sister, Rebecca (Greg) Schneider of Canyon Lake. Also survived by two aunts, Inez Arnold of Gatesville and Dale Butler of Waco and several nieces, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service was held in Pilgrims Rest cemetery in Evant, Texas.
The family wishes to express many thanks to Lori Slough. With Lori's help, Gary was able to live his life at home until his last few days. Special thanks to neighbors, Rick and Ginger Marcantonio, Louis and Cindy Alty for always being there for Gary. Also the staff at Angel Bright Hospice.
Preparation for burial was handled by Maxwell P Dunne Funeral services in Corpus Christi. Graveside Service by Gatesville Funeral Home.
If you wish to honor Gary's legacy and memory, please make a donation in his memory to the charity of your choice
.