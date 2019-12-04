|
|
Gary Ray Perry
Corpus Christi - Gary Ray Perry, 73, of Corpus Christi, died November 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born to parents Charlie Ray Perry and Esperence Marion Custer-Perry on August 25, 1946 in Kingsville, Texas. His family moved around throughout his early life for his father's job with Exxon (Mobil Oil Co) and he graduated from Vernon High School in 1966.
He served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Navy and has worked in the oil fields, on the railroads, Celanese Chemical plant and finally retired after many years of selling boats. Gary was not only a family man but a father figure and mentor to Hector Aguirre, and David Cloud amongst many others.
Gary was a Anchor Club member for over 20 years, serving on the board and helping many people within his community through his recovery. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending countless mornings both in the blind and on the water. Gary was also an avid racing fan, following his oldest son on the track since 2000. He bought and opened South Texas Speedway in 2006, South Texas' only dirt race car track.
Gary is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Betty Sue Creech-Perry; sister Sherry Smith-Garrett; children Gary Charles (Chuck) (Christina) Perry, Carol (Randy) Roy, Tem (Paula) Perry, Mechelle Loveless, Rick (Traci) Loveless and Rodney Lucy; grandchildren Lanessa (Annmarie) Miller-Espinosa, Chris Roy, Jordan Perry, Kilee Espinosa, Lauren (Cody) Church, Ashley (Joe) Ard, Jarrett Perry, RJ Roy, Jaylee Garcia, Jason Garcia, and Charlotte Perry; Great-grand daughter Maci Church. He will be missed by his Brother & Sister-in-laws as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ernest Burton Luke-Perry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's honor to , or to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019