Gary Vincent BickhamCorpus Christi - Gary Vincent Bickham, age 85, died on July 24, 2020. Gary was born on May 12, 1935 to Frank Hunter Bickham and Anna Starry. He was born and raised in Corpus Christi. Gary attended Ray High School and later went to work for CPL for 25 years.Gary married, Trudie Gordy, in 1952 and remained married for 67 years until her passing in September 2019. Gary is survived by his 3 children, Gary (Radoma) Bickham, Jr., Neil Alan Bickham and Dena Gayle Bickham (James Harrell). He had 1 granddaughter, Rianna Bickham.Visitation will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 between 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID 19 masks are required to attend services.