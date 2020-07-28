1/1
Gary Vincent Bickham
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Vincent Bickham

Corpus Christi - Gary Vincent Bickham, age 85, died on July 24, 2020. Gary was born on May 12, 1935 to Frank Hunter Bickham and Anna Starry. He was born and raised in Corpus Christi. Gary attended Ray High School and later went to work for CPL for 25 years.

Gary married, Trudie Gordy, in 1952 and remained married for 67 years until her passing in September 2019. Gary is survived by his 3 children, Gary (Radoma) Bickham, Jr., Neil Alan Bickham and Dena Gayle Bickham (James Harrell). He had 1 granddaughter, Rianna Bickham.

Visitation will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 between 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID 19 masks are required to attend services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved