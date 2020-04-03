|
|
Dr. Gary W. Sanderstein, PhD
Corpus Christi - Dr. Gary W. Sanderstein, PhD, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was called home to reunite with his beloved mother, Helen, and grandmother Elena, on March 19, 2020. Dr. Sanderstein was kind, generous, caring, loving, creative, and a dreamer; an inspiration to many. He built his career in Psychology, but he also enjoyed educating others in history and the arts. His main priority in life was protecting and providing for his family, a secure home, a warm hug and a comforting smile. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, building things with his hands, poetry, historical chronicles, dancing, and traveling. He spent much of his time in Europe and Asia, spoke several languages, and was host to many foreign exchange students, to whom he thought of as his own children. He is survived by his children: daughter Lorraine Sanderstein; son Noel Gary Sanderstein; grandchildren, Clarence Oliver, Collin, Cameron, Ashley, Emma, Glenn and Noel; brothers, Savath Sanderstein and Brian Rudacil; sister, Mary Brooke; his beloved cats, Blue, Itty Bitty, Teenie Weenie, Socks, Blondie, and Scooter. Dr. Sanderstein was loved by all and will be dearly missed but his legacy will continue always.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020