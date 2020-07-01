Gary Weaver Herring



Gary Weaver Herring, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.



A lifelong Texan, Gary was born in Garland on April 19, 1950, to John C. Herring and Malta Geraldine Weaver Herring. He is predeceased by his parents, and his aunt and uncle, Auntie Ma and BobBob.



Gary graduated from Garland High School in 1970 and attended the University of Texas, Arlington, where he graduated with a degree in Marketing and was a charter member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.



On July 26, 1975, he married Nancy Green Herring of Corpus Christi. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1988, where Gary worked in the family business at Fairbairn Electric, Inc. In 2002, his life was graciously extended for 18 years by a donation from a kidney angel.



Gary was involved in numerous local civic organizations, including Corpus Christi Mustangs, Sons of the Republic of Texas, Sachse Historical Society, and Corpus Christi Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, where he was recently recognized as a 25 year member and supporter. One of his most valued pastimes was his weekly Emmaus Reunion lunch with his dear friends. Gary was an avid Texas History fan and was known to pass along a Texas history tidbit to close friends and strangers alike.



Gary was a decades long member of First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, where he was a faithful member of the TNT class and served on numerous committees. Perhaps the most important to him was his unofficial role as Grill Master of the BBQ Men Ministry. Gary's BBQ pit served countless meals to Christian Adventure Camps, church lunches, DU events, and numerous other appreciative recipients.



Being an integral member of the Partners in Christ Sunday School class in Garland, Gary valued the lifelong friendships that it nurtured, and was instrumental in beginning the First Families class at FUMC, which his son Jake continues to attend. Just as important to Gary as his faith were his grandchildren, and they received the full benefit of his time and attention from their GW.



Gary is survived by his devoted wife Nancy Herring, son Jake Herring (Lisa), and two grandchildren, Leloise Herring and Roane Herring, father-in-law Jack Palmer Green, all of Corpus Christi; cousins Kibbe Hipp and Craig Ingram, as well as a large network of extended family and friends.



A devout Christian, Gary upheld his promise to take care of his daughter, who had been suffering from heart complications for some time. Two days after his passing, his daughter Betsy Kyle Herring reunited with her father in heaven on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He did, however, forget his promise to take the cat.



The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to his entire care team over the years, especially Dr. Francis Wright, Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital; Dr. Raymond Graf, Dr. Nestor Pacheco, Dr. Zakaria Saleem, and Dr. Rob Tschauner.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, go eat some good BBQ. Memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, Corpus Christi, or Southwest Transplant Alliance, Donate Life Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store