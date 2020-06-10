Gary William BusbyCorpus Christi - Gary W. Busby was born October 05 1947 to Carl O. Busby and Virginia L. Schodts in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away on June 06 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 72. He was raised in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from the U.S. Armed Forces Institute in 1968. He served in the US Navy from 1965-1968, and served in the US Coast Guard from 1971-1989. He retired with over 22 years as an Aviation Machinist Mate Chief. He was awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal, Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Unit Commendation Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and "O" device, Special Operations Ribbon with Bronze Star, SAR insignia, Navy Unit Commendation Medal and National Defense Medal. Gary W. Busby went to work as a civilian with the Coast Guard and retired after 18 years for a total of 40 years of service to his country.Gary W. Busby married his wife Pam Meredith of 20 years on 15 July 2000 and Sophia Busby January 25 1971- May 1 1998. Gary William Busby was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Gary William Busby enjoyed spending time with his wife, sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren, He enjoyed his pool and good conversation. Gary W. Busby will be remembered for his incredible skills as a mechanic, the briskets that melted in your mouth, woodworking, was very active in the CPOA (as the brisket Master) and the FRA and his devotion to country was never wavering.Gary William Busby is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Pam Busby; sons: Carl Busby, Tony (Roberta) Goeken, Kenneth (Stacie) Busby, Dennis (Mendy) Busby; grandchildren: Tyler Busby, Joshua Busby, David Goeken, Becky Goeken, William Busby; great grandchild: Cynthea Goeken; siblings: Lawrence Busby, Katherine Keenan, Barbara Nentwich.A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.