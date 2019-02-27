|
Gary William Martel
Corpus Christi, TX
Gary William Martel, 70, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Gary was born in Odessa, Texas, to the late Maurice Joseph Martel and the late Mary Alice Hanlon Martel. He graduated from Permian High School in 1967, ran on the Panther track team and belonged to Celtics Hi Y club. He attended the University of Texas Austin and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity.
In the early 1970's, his adventurous spirit took him to the Boston area, where, as a youth, he spent many memorable summers visiting relatives from both sides of his family. He worked as a roofer, bartender, (at the infamous Plough and Stars in Harvard Square), and even worked on a shrimp boat for a time.
He married and moved back to Odessa, where his children, Damien and Adrienne, were born. In Odessa he worked as a service manager for various car dealerships. Gary eventually moved to Corpus Christi and was a warehouse/inventory control manager for several medical equipment companies, as well as Hest Fitness.
In 2011, an old flame from his New England days contacted him on Facebook to see if he was the same "Gary Martel" she had known in Cambridge in 1972. "Holy Crap!" was his response. "Yes, I am!" Joyce Delgardo and Gary turned out to be, in her words, "Soul Mates." A few months after reconnecting with her, he moved back to the Boston area. He had many happy times with Joyce, her family, and her granddaughter, Charlotte Reynolds, whom Gary called "Pipsqueak." Charlotte enjoyed, what Gary's family calls "the Martel wit," and relished bantering back and forth with him.
He cherished visits with his four grandchildren in West Texas, Sydney, Dalton, Kadi, and Knzie, and wished he could have seen them more often.
While Gary was always an avid MOJO and Longhorn enthusiast, he was a rabid Boston Red Sox fan, and he didn't miss watching a single game this past season-even while undergoing treatment. He was thrilled that not only did the Boston Red Sox win the World Series, the Patriots won the Super Bowl-his best two-fer ever! And, by the way, according to Gary, Tom Brady was innocent!
Golf, bridge, cooking, and drawing were pastimes he enjoyed. Gary was a wiz at crossword puzzles, and if you ever played Scrabble or Words With Friends against him, you know he was a formidable opponent.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his step-brother, Kenneth (Kenny) Karr. He is survived by his step-mother, Anita (Nita) Walters Martel, sister Maureen Martel Mizener, son Damien Martel, daughter Adrienne Martel, grandchildren Sydney and Dalton Martel, Kadi and Knzie Hudson, and nephew Brad Bennett and his children, Marcus and Myra. He is also survived by many Gradone, Hanlon, Martel, McCauley, and Minyard aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Special thanks go to Dr. Raul Portillo and his staff at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, and the staffs at Baptist Hospital, Brookdale Alamo Heights and The Palms in Corpus Christi. Donations may be made in Gary's memory to the .
A Celebration of Life will be held in New Braunfels, Texas on Sunday, March 24 from 3:30 pm until the adult beverages, a buffet of Gary's favorite foods, and endless tales of Gary's escapades and shenanigans are exhausted! The address is 651 N. Business I-35, Suite 410. We will love all those who can attend, and we will love everyone who will be there in spirit. An RSVP flyer will be sent via social media.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 27, 2019