|
|
Gayle "Butch" Lynn Echols
Corpus Christi - Gayle "Butch" Lynn Echols passed away on June 08, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Butch will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Irene Echols; and grandson, John Austin Rank.
Among those left to cherish Butch's memory are his wife, Peggy Echols; son, Darrell (Nancy) Echols; daughter, Tracy (John) Rank; brothers, Kenith (Victoria) Echols and Ronald (Janet) Echols; sister, Elain Allison; grandchildren, Hailey, Brian, Jacob Alynn, and Joseph Augustus; one great-grandson, Julian Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a eulogy to begin at 5:30 PM. Services will conclude that evening.
Written condolences for the family of Mr. Echols may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 12, 2019