Gene Raymond Campbell
Corpus Christi - Gene Raymond Campbell of Corpus Christi, age 82, went peacefully to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. He was born in Covington, Georgia on August 25, 1937. He joined the Navy in 1956 and was stationed at NAS Corpus Christi where he met and married his wife of 61 years. Gene always said, "I wasn't born in Texas, but I got here as soon as I could." He worked at CCAD for 30 years as a sheet metal supervisor as well as a special projects supervisor and then worked another 15 years at Oxy Chemical as a maintenance supervisor.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Campbell and his mother, Ruth Campbell.
Gene will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Paula Campbell; son, Chris (Shawnna) Campbell; daughter, Stacy (Brett) Wallace; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Campbell and sister, Gloria Parnell.
A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019