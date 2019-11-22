Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Cathedral
Geneve Fernandez, age 83, passed away November 18, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Geneve will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Santos Fernandez, Sr.; son, Richard Arnold Fernandez, Sr.; parents, Epifanio and Benita Moreno; sisters, Amada Salinas, Adelfa Moreno, and Perla Moreno; and brothers, Domingo "Tony" Sanchez, Daniel Moreno, and David Moreno.

Among those left to cherish her memory are her son, Santos Fernandez, II; daughter, Diana Fernandez; siblings, Marina (Abel) Salinas, Epifanio (Martha) Moreno, Jr., Mario Moreno, and Adolfo Moreno; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive condolences on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 PM. A Funeral cortege will depart at 9:15 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019, to Corpus Christi Cathedral for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Written condolences for the family of Geneve Fernandez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
