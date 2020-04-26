|
|
Genevieve Spears
Aransas Pass - Genevieve Spears passed away on April 25, 2020. Genevieve was born on February 14, 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was raised in Port Aransas, Texas. She graduated from Aransas Pass High School in 1954. While attending high school in Aransas Pass, Genevieve would meet her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Spears Sr. After graduating from high school, they would marry on December 1, 1955.
Genevieve never lost the connection to her Port Aransas, Island life heritage. Throughout her life, she remained passionate about her coastal heritage. Among her many accomplishments in high school, she was named Miss Democracy as a beauty pageant contestant in the Aransas Pass Shrimporee Festival. Dedicating her life to her children, grandchildren and great children, Genevieve was a true matriarch. She was revered by her family as a sweet lady, always with a smile and never a bad thing to say about anyone.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Ann Curry. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Robert Spears Sr; their two children Kathy (Jeffery) Kullman, Robert (Katharine) Spears Jr; their four grandchildren, Jason (Kendra) Kullman, Joshua (Ashley) Kullman, Robert Spears III, Ellen Spears; four great grandchildren, Scout, Clemmy, Skyy and Lola. She is also survived by a brother, Jerry Curry.
Pallbearers will be Robert Spears Jr, Robert Spears III, Jeffery Kullman, Jason Kullman, Joshua Kullman and Jerry Curry.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 27, 2020 form 12:00pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Service will be private with the family on April 28, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donations in Genevieve's name to the First United Methodist Church, 523 S. 8th St., Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020