Genoveva C. "Beva" Saenz
Kingsville - Genoveva C. "Beva" Saenz, 88, was called home on Friday, May 17, 2019 in a New Mexico hospital after a sudden illness. She was born on June 12, 1930 in Mercedes, Texas to her parents, Juan and Santos Castaneda. She retired as a food service attendant for Channel View ISD. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and visiting family and was a very giving person. She was a loving wife, step-mother, and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Horacio G. Saenz; a son, Arnoldo Saenz; and her parents; three brothers, and four sisters.
Beva is survived by her husband, Guadalupe Vera Moreno of Kingsville, Texas; three daughters, Patricia Moreno of Houston, Texas; Leticia (William) Garcia of Springs, Texas; Eliza (Edgar) Moreno Machuca of Dickinson, Texas; six grandchildren, Thomas Gonzalez, Pedro Gonzalez Jr., Gabriel Moreno, Xzavier Moreno, Brian Machuca and Tony, Machuca; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the Victor Gonzalez Cemetery in Rios, Texas..
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 21, 2019