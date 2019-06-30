George Charles Keim



Corpus Christi - George Charles Keim, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 26, 2019. He was born November 4, 1929 on the Island of Manhattan in New York City. George attended Congers High in Congers, NY. Upon graduation he voluntarily enlisted in the Navy where he spent the years 1948 - 1952 in the service on destroyers USS Remey, USS Renshaw and USS English with many stops around the world in the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the service he attended the University of Pratt in Brooklyn, NY on the GI bill. On an invitation from his older brother he made a visit to San Antonio, TX where he decided to live and became a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. While as an instructor he met and married in 1954 the love of his life Carolyn Ann Brubeck. George and Carolyn moved to Austin, TX where they started a family and George attended the University of Texas while working full time for the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA). The FAA later transferred him to Kingfisher, Oklahoma. George was again asked to transfer his family so with 6 children in tow George and Carolyn moved to Hawaii then to Wake Island in the mid Pacific before eventually settling in Corpus Christi, TX in 1966. George was employed with the FAA and Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) in various positions before retiring as a physicist at CCAD in 1985. He is survived by daughters Karen Spencer, Kathy Toups, Michelle Espy and sons Mark Keim, Ken Keim, Michael Keim; also 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Carolyn Ann Keim (6-6-2017) and daughter Mary Thelma Keim Sandoval.



A chapel service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi TX, 78412. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019