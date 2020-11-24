George E. Ernst Jr.
Devine - George Edward Ernst, Jr., of Devine, former Medina County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Hondo.
Born July 15, 1944, in Corpus Christi, he was the son of George E. Ernst Sr. and Pearl Gudith Ernst.
A charter member of Calallen FFA, George was also an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, including Order of the Arrow, and later volunteered with the Hondo Boy Scouts as fill-in Scoutmaster. He briefly attended Del Mar College and Texas A&I Kingsville and served in the Texas Army National Guard from 1966 to 1972.
Always active doing something, he worked 30-plus years in the finance/banking business, in Corpus Christi, Victoria and Robstown, including State National Bank in Corpus Christi and Robstown. He moved to Hondo in the late 1970s and began Hondo Loan Co. and Hondo Bail Bonds. He also began AquaPure and installed and serviced water softeners throughout South Texas.
Elected as Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, in Medina County, he took office Jan. 1, 1983, and retired Dec. 31, 2010. The first elected Republican in Medina County history, he was also the longest-serving elected official in the county's history. Gaining judicial knowledge and expertise, he served on the Court Clerk Education Committee for the state's Justice Court Training Center for many years. He also taught New Justices Education and Judges Education courses. A member actively involved with Justices of the Peace and Constables Association (JPCA) for years, he was given a lifetime membership award in his last year in office.
In addition to Boy Scouts, his community involvement in Hondo included St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and many other organizations.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Yvonne S. "Bonnie" Taylor; and brother-in-law, Kenneth E. Taylor.
Survivors include his nephew, Michael Dale (Kristina) Taylor of Salado and children, Tara (Josh), Mason, Grant and Logan; and nephew, Jeff Edward Taylor of West Monroe LA and his children, Jessica and Kenneth.
Visitation will be at Guinn-Horger Chapel, Hondo, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, followed by Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, La Coste, with Fr. Paul Cleary officiating.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Seaside Memorial Park cemetery, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi TX 78412.
Pallbearers are Bill Butler, Mike Miller, Lee Roy Moughon, Thomas Rothe, Mason Taylor, Grant Taylor, Logan Taylor, and Phil Montgomery (honorary).
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.