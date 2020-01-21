Services
George "Papa Jack" Jackson


1930 - 2020
George "Papa Jack" Jackson Obituary
George "Papa Jack" Jackson

Corpus Christi - George (Papa Jack) Jackson, 89 of Corpus Christi, TX passed away peacefully at his home on January 19, 2020. He was born in Como, Mississippi on July 11, 1930 to George and Macey Jackson. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Mama Jack) Jackson on December 31, 1950. Papa Jack's determination and strong work ethic led him to a successful career in the trucking industry spanning over six decades. He is one of the founders of Woody's Truck Center, still operating in Corpus Christi.

Throughout his life, Papa Jack unselfishly devoted time and energy into many charitable organizations. He was an instrumental leader over the decades in the B.P.O. Elks, CC Industrial (Noon) Lions Club, Masons, and Shriners.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Marie Day, brother, Robert "Bobby" Jackson; and son Michael Burns. He is survived by his sister Mary Lavender; son Richard (Diane) Jackson; daughter-in-law Debbie Burns; grandchildren, Brandy (Henry) Rodriguez, Amanda Jackson, Van (Kelly) Baker, Daniel (Gabi) Baker, DeWayne (Jennifer) Burns, Jeffrey Burns; great grandchildren; Deron, Chelsea (Elliott), McKenzie, Savanna, Michael, Lily, Oliver, Parker, Austin, Emma; and Mama Jack's four legged babies, Trouble and Ticker.

Family will receive friends at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Texas Lions Camp in his honor.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
