Rev. Deacon George Joe Wiest
Corpus Christi, TX - Rev. Deacon George Joe Wiest, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. George was a wonderful father, husband, friend, and an Ordained Deacon. George was one of the first generation of deacons graduating and becoming fully ordained on September 24, 1988 in the second generation of Deacons for the Catholic Church.
George was born on September 12, 1936 in Smithville, TX to Lillie Vyvjala Wiest and Joseph J. Wiest. He was raised in the town of Smithville, TX and at the age of 20 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Carole Wiest. George married Dorothy at the Corpus Christi Cathedral on August 28, 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force on October 8, 1958 where he served his full four year term. George was an active member and Deacon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport, TX. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree and the Saint Vincent De Paul Society. He was a humble servant of God who dedicated his life to Christ. He will be loved and missed by many, especially his family and the community he served. George was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Carole Wiest; two brothers, John Wiest and Leroy Wiest.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jim (Suzy) Wiest of Wimberley, TX; two grandchildren, Jacqueline Wiest and Sterling Wiest of Wimberley, TX and other family members and relatives.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with at Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, TX, Located at 814 East Main Street, Rockport, TX 78382. Family will be present from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church In Rockport, TX. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Kovar Catholic Cemetery in Kovar, TX. Father Raynaldo Yrlas Jr. will be celebrating Christian Mass of Resurrection. Committal service and Graveside blessing will be celebrated by Deacon John McCourt.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 16, 2019