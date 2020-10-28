George Kernan FeganCorpus Christi - George Kernan Fegan returned to his heavenly home in the presence of family on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 94.George was born in New Orleans in 1926 to parents Marcus and Olivia (McKernan). In 1942, he told the US Navy a small lie about his age in order to enlist early in the US Navy at age 16. It was one of the very few times in his life that George broke the rules, but we presume that the military will forgive this slight indiscretion.George served in a Navy Blimp Squadron as an Aviation Radioman 3rd Class. Following his honorable discharge, George attended Louisiana State University obtaining his degree in Geology in 1951.George enjoyed a long and accomplished career in the oil and gas industry as a geologist, serving as President of the CC Geological Society in 1977 and 1978. But most importantly, in 1952 his career took him briefly to North Dakota, where he met the love of his life. Eventually he and Irene moved to Conroe, Texas and married on Christmas Eve, 1954.Catholic faith was a cornerstone of George's life, and he served the church in various capacities over the years. George was also an avid reader, and a fan of history and LSU Football. But what he loved most of all was his wife and family.George is preceded in death by his brother Robert, sister Ruth, and sons Robert and George Patrick. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Irene; daughters Marianne Serpa (Wayne) and Catherine Modlin; sons Dennis, Richard (Diane), and Matthew; along with 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.George was a true Southern gentleman who set a fine example for us all.A Rosary will be recited Friday, October 30 at 9:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Entombment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park at 11:30am Friday.