|
|
George Louis Blasingame III
Corpus Christi - George Louis Blasingame III, age 58, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on October 17, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1961 to George Louis Blasingame II and Sulema Swindell.
George loved clowning around and giving people a hard time. There was nothing he couldn't do because of his knowledge and talent for many things.
He is preceded in death by his dad, George L. Blasingame II; paternal grandparents, George L. Blasingame Sr. and Stetta Mae Blasingame; maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Remigia Martinez; and uncles, William Dale and Charles Frank Blasingame.
George is survived by his mom, Sulema Swindell; children, George L. Blasingame IV (Lucinda) and Sarah N. Blasingame; grandchildren, Aiden E. and Jackson B. Blasingame and one on the way.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Blasingame family may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019