Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 882-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
George Maldonado Puebla Sr.

George Maldonado Puebla Sr. Obituary
George Maldonado Puebla Sr.

Corpus Christi , TX

George Maldonado Puebla Sr., 79 yrs of age, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julio Puebla and Nicholasa Maldonado.

George was a very loving caring, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He was an avid fisherman, dancer, bar owner and painter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years and mother of his children, Dolores Puebla; sons, George Puebla Jr., David (Cindy) Puebla, Danny Puebla, Eric Puebla; daughters, Patricia (Armando) Avalos, Grace Puebla, Diana (Robert) Ramirez, Betty Jo (John) Castillo, Aurora Jimenez and Audrey (Roger) Ramirez all from Corpus Christi, Texas, Nelda (Henry) Trevino from Sinton, Texas, and honorary granddaughter, Jackie (Joe) Vela; sisters, Nelda (Alfonso) Lira from Corpus Christi, Texas, Margueritte Pueblo; brothers, Tony Pueblo, Roland Pueblo, John Pueblo and Frank Pueblo all from Louisiana and 60+ grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Online condolences may be offered at www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
