George R. Silguero



Robstown - Robstown-- George R. Silguero, Age 70 went to his eternal home to be with our lord on June 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 3, 1949, in Bay City, Texas to the late Mr. and Mrs. Pilar Reyna and Pablo Silguero.



George is survived by his wife Angie Silguero, two sons: George (Marissa) Silguero Jr. and Nicholas (Michelle) Silguero. To cherish his memory he leaves behind four handsome gandsons: Dustin (Katelyn) Magner from Rosharon, Tx. , Syler M. Silguero, Elijah L. Silguero and Aidan J. Silguero, and his beautiful granddaughter Naylani Marie Silguero all of Corpus Christi, Tx; his siblings: Carlos Silguero, David Silguero, Lupe Silguero, Frank Silguero, Juan Silguero and Sandra Kelso. He was loved and adored by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. George will be dearly missed.



He served 2 terms as a Navy Sailor during the Vietnam War. He was so proud to be a SEABEE. For 42 years of his life he was a truck driver. He loved being behind that wheel, talking on the CB and meeting many people. To many he is known as El Conejo, (the Rabbit), or The Loud one, George could talk for days if we would let him. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all loved arguing with his granddaughter Naylani about her choice of NFL teams. George loved the outdoors, going fishing and especially going to the casinos.



Visitation will begin at 5pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm on Thursday July 2, at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday July 3, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, with a Full Military Salute in Corpus Christi, TX,



MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED ALONG WITH TEMPERATURE CHECK UPON ENTRY.



