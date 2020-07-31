George Randall ForbusCorpus Christi - George Randall Forbus, 76, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away July 28, 2020.He was born on April 6, 1944 in American Fork, Utah.Randy was married to his high school sweetheart Patty for 57 years. They endured Randy's three tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Marines in the early years of their marriage. After being honorably discharged from the military he worked for locally owned businesses in Corpus Christi including Mike Shaw Ford. Randy was a beloved member of the local AA community and celebrated 30 years of sobriety. While working at the AA Intergroup office he created the business model for the intergroup which is still used today 13 years after his retirement. He was a "strong, wise and kind man with a gentle sense of humor." He sponsored and helped countless people in AA. In his retirement years he enjoyed doing Civil War research, family genealogy and studying the lives of saints. He loved spending time with his family, quoting from his favorite films, and telling "Sea stories" from his military career. He had a deep devotion to his Catholic faith and was proud of his Scottish heritage. "Suddenly you were gone from all the lives you left your mark upon."Randy served honorably for the U.S. Marines with numerous awards and commidations from 1961-1977.He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Teague Hudson; father, Owen Forbus and brother, Charles Baker.He is survived by his wife, Delores Forbus; brother, Jerry Owen (Mary) Forbus; sons, John Forbus (Paula), Jerry Forbus (Linda) Stephen Forbus (Gina) and daughters, Joanna Spinney (Donnie) and Debbie Salazar (Orlando); 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.