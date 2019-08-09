|
George Stanford Creacy, Jr.
Orange Grove - George "BUBBA" Creacy, 57, battled cancer for over 12 years and on August 4, 2019 with his family surrounding him, "Fought the Fight", and went to be with God. George was a Diesel Mechanic and owned his own business "BUBBA's Diesel Service".
George leaves behind his sister Connie Wernecke (Edward), half-sister Pamela Crawford, stepfather Dan Crawford, stepsister Linda Crawford and step-brother Gary Crawford. Nieces: Sarah Coker, Deonna Flores, Elizabeth Rovira, and Gabi Janes. Nephews: John Austin Arispe, and Leeray August Matejek III and many great nieces and nephews. Very close and dear friends Ken Heider, Jonathan Wernecke, Steven Power and many more.
Graveside services will be at 7pm 8/11/2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contact Connie at 361-929-6548 for donations for his headstone memorial.
Guardian Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 9, 2019